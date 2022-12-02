Malaysia’s new Cabinet: PM Anwar Ibrahim is Finance Minister, Zahid is DPM

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has unveiled a new Cabinet, in which he will also hold the post of Finance Minister while Umno chief Zahid Hamidi becomes Deputy Prime Minister.

The leaner Cabinet comprising 28 ministers was unveiled on Friday, with appointments distributed among the top leaders of coalitions making up the unity government, namely Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

For the first time in Malaysia’s history, two deputy prime ministers were appointed - BN chairman Zahid, who is facing dozens of graft charges, and GPS’s Fadillah Yusof, who was a former Works Minister.

PH, which has the largest bloc of MPs, took the lion’s share of appointments with 15 ministers, including in key portfolios such as finance, home affairs and education.

Democratic Action Party secretary-general Anthony Loke returned to his transport ministry post, a portfolio he held under the previous PH government.

Meanwhile BN, which contributes 30 lawmakers was allotted six ministries including in defence, law and institutional reform and international trade and industry.

The new ministers are set to attend a special meeting on Monday.

“The meeting will talk about the way the Cabinet members should manage their respective ministries, on how to work together with civil servants, how to make media announcements and how to not waste government funds,” Datuk Seri Anwar said at an earlier event on Friday in Ipoh, Perak, according to the Malay Mail.

Mr Anwar last week said his Cabinet appointments should not be seen as a “reward” for politicians who backed him to lead the unity government.

He had also promised to reduce the size of his Cabinet compared with that of his predecessors Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Muhyiddin Yassin, who both had bloated Cabinets of more than 30 ministers and nearly 40 deputies.

This story is developing.