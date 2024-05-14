Malaysia’s national footballer out of ICU after acid attack

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian national footballer Faisal Halim – who suffered fourth-degree burns from an acid attack – is now in stable condition after undergoing three operations on May 9.

The Selangor FC player, affectionately known as Mickey among fans, has shown positive progress and has developed an appetite, expressing a craving for nasi kandar – a dish consisting of rice and an array of curries and side dishes.

According to news portal Majoriti, Selangor FC technical committee chairman Shahril Mokhtar said Mr Faisal has since been transferred out of the intensive care unit and to a general ward.

“However, any visitations are still not permitted at this time,” he added in a video shared by Astro Arena on social media platform X on May 14.

In the video, Datuk Seri Shahril said that he has been in constant communication with Mr Faisal through voice notes.

“I received a voice message from Faisal. Every day, I can hear his voice getting stronger. In terms of his appetite, he also mentioned that he has been wanting to eat nasi kandar. So I see it as a positive thing,” he said.

Previously, Mr Faisal had also shown positive development after undergoing a skin allograft surgery, which transplants skin tissue sourced from another human.

Selangor FC chief sports medic Muhammad Hazwan Khair had earlier explained that the treatment from Belgium, valued at RM30,000 (S$8,600), is expected to aid in the speedy recovery of the national winger.

Skin allografts are considered the highest standard for treating burn wounds in patients with insufficient skin to cover the burn injuries on their bodies.

On May 5, Mr Faisal was the victim of an acid attack at a shopping centre in the Klang Valley.

Following the incident, he suffered injuries to his body, hands and face due to the acid spill, and his clothing appeared to have melted from the effect of the hazardous substance. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK