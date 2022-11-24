Malaysia’s Muhyiddin insists he had 115 MPs on his side, doesn’t accept Anwar’s prime ministership

KUALA LUMPUR - Former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin insisted on Thursday that he commanded majority support of lawmakers in the federal Parliament to lead the government.

He called on Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who has just been sworn in as prime minister, to prove that the latter has the support of the majority of MPs to lead the country.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin is head of Perikatan Nasional (PN), the rival coalition that raced with Mr Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the last four days to form the government after the inconclusive general election on Saturday.

Mr Muhyiddin told a news conference that he had 115 statutory declarations of Member of Parliament backing him as the prime minister when he submitted their names on Tuesday to the national palace, as required by Parliament’s Speaker Azhar Harun.