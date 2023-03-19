Mahathir calls Malaysian PM Anwar a dictator after pro-Malay rally organiser fails to secure venue

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s former premier Mahathir Mohamad on Sunday accused Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of being a dictator after a pro-Malay gathering was called off.

While Tun Dr Mahathir said he had no evidence that Datuk Seri Anwar was behind the sudden cancellation of the rally on Malay solidarity, he said the Premier has been displaying increasing intolerance of free speech by attacking the opposition and his critics.

“From his speeches against me, I am sure that he is behind this ban to try to shut the mouths of people who want to tell the truth,” Dr Mahathir told a news conference.

“Only dictators don’t allow people to criticise the government.“

The Sekretariat Proklamasi Orang Melayu (Malay People’s Proclamation Secretariat) was reportedly forced to scrap the event planned for Sunday after several venues, including a hotel close to the Petronas Twin Towers, cancelled its bookings.

Dr Mahathir was scheduled to attend the gathering, which he said would have been attended by about 2,000 participants.

“I don’t understand why the government is so afraid of Malays that they won’t let us gather. We have tried four venues but to no avail. The gathering is apparently racist.

“Actually, when you block one race, you are the one who is racist. The government is the one that is racist,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said that during the Reformasi (Reform) movement, pro-Anwar supporters had regularly held “rough” protests, but the event that was planned for Sunday was not meant to be aggressive.

“The press is censored. Nothing bad about the government can be printed,” Dr Mahathir alleged.

Without naming names, Mr Anwar said on Sunday that desperate leaders who have lost power are manipulating sensitive issues.

“Those who are playing up racial and religious issues, dividing the people and instigating violence, I will take stern action,” he was quoted as saying by The Star daily.

Last Friday, Mr Anwar had ordered security forces to be alert against those stirring up racial and religious rhetoric, ahead of the Malay nationalist convention planned for Sunday.

The tables appear to have turned against Dr Mahathir. During his first tenure as prime minister, he was labelled a dictator by Mr Anwar’s supporters.

Mr Anwar’s sacking as deputy premier in 1998 by Dr Mahathir and his subsequent jailing led to the rise of the Reformasi movement, with Mr Anwar’s supporters calling Dr Mahathir mahafiraun (great pharaoh) and mahazalim (great oppressor).