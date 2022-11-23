Malaysia’s King to hold special meeting with fellow rulers on Thursday, report says

KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian King will be meeting his fellow rulers at a special gathering at the national palace on Thursday.

It was understood that Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah will be seeking the opinions of the rulers on the impasse in the formation of a federal government, The Star online news reported.

The meeting will begin at 10.30am and was expected to last at least three hours.

Palace sources said the special meeting would be crucial.

Sultan Abdullah has been trying to put up a unity government comprising Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PH) but has failed so far.

PH led by Anwar Ibrahim won 82 parliamentary seats and PN led by Muhyiddin Yassin won 73 seats, while a minimum 112 seats are needed to win control of the 222-strong Parliament

The rulers are expected to be briefed on the legal procedures as a hung Parliament has taken place.

The Conference of Rulers is also scheduled to be held on Monday. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK