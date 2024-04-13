Malaysia’s King is world’s first private owner of China’s most expensive car

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia’s King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, is the first in the world to privately own the Hongqi L5, China’s most expensive luxury car.
Sultan Ibrahim shared photos of the retro-styled car during a meeting on April 12 with Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing.
Released in 2013 at the Shanghai Auto Show, the L5, manufactured by FAW Group, is renowned for being the most expensive Chinese-made car ever available for purchase, at five million yuan (S$940,375). It is the official state car of China, as it is used by President Xi Jinping.
The sedan is currently available only in China.
The audience with Sultan Ibrahim was to discuss bilateral relations between Malaysia and China as well as current issues concerning both countries.
Sultan Ibrahim gave his views on the direction of diplomatic relations and the need to identify more cooperation opportunities.
“China is an important global economic power and a large trading partner of Malaysia,” the King said in a social media post on April 12.
Sultan Ibrahim hoped that Malaysia would leverage its unique capabilities to benefit, increase trade volume and technology exchange, and further expand exports to China.
He also hoped that more Chinese companies would invest in Malaysia to create more job opportunities for Malaysians.
Also present at the meeting were FAW Hongqi Global president Wang Lingyu, Genting Group chairman Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay and founder and president of the VXL Group of Companies Datuk Lim Chee Wah. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK