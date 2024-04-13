Malaysia’s King is world’s first private owner of China’s most expensive car

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia’s King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, is the first in the world to privately own the Hongqi L5, China’s most expensive luxury car.

Sultan Ibrahim shared photos of the retro-styled car during a meeting on April 12 with Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing.

Released in 2013 at the Shanghai Auto Show, the L5, manufactured by FAW Group, is renowned for being the most expensive Chinese-made car ever available for purchase, at five million yuan (S$940,375). It is the official state car of China, as it is used by President Xi Jinping.

The sedan is currently available only in China.

The audience with Sultan Ibrahim was to discuss bilateral relations between Malaysia and China as well as current issues concerning both countries.

Sultan Ibrahim gave his views on the direction of diplomatic relations and the need to identify more cooperation opportunities.

“China is an important global economic power and a large trading partner of Malaysia,” the King said in a social media post on April 12.