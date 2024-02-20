Malaysia’s King gets ‘GOLD 1’ number plate with record $423k winning bid

PETALING JAYA, Selangor – Malaysia’s King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, is the proud owner of a special-edition “GOLD 1” number plate with a winning bid of RM1.5 million (S$423,000).

It marks the highest-ever amount paid for a car number plate in the country, and the money will go to Malaysia’s federal government.

Sultan Ibrahim granted an audience to Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Feb 20 at the Istana Negara, where Mr Loke presented the ruler with the number plate.

The “GOLD” number plate series was launched in conjunction with the 50th anniversary – or golden jubilee – of the federal territories.

Bidding for the “GOLD” series was held from Feb 1 to 5, 2024. The starting bid for plates with single-digit numbers was RM20,000.

Sultan Ibrahim’s latest acquisition saw him break his own record for special number plates. In June 2023, he bid RM1.2 million and won the “FF1” number plate. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK