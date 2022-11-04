Malaysia GE 2022: Govt approval rating slides as Nov 19 approaches

KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian federal government’s popularity has sunk as the country’s 15th General Election approaches.

Approval for the Barisan Nasional-led federal government tumbled to 31 per cent in an October survey, which was done a week after the ruling party Umno pushed through for elections to be held during a perilous monsoon flooding season.

This was down from 38 per cent in September. Meanwhile, 60 per cent of respondents in October said they were angry or dissatisfied with the government, up from 51 per cent the month before.

The latest approval rating is even lower than the BN government’s 39 per cent in April 2018, days before the Umno-led alliance was ousted for the first time in the country’s history.

BN received the highest disapproval from non-Malays, at 83 per cent; dissatisfaction towards the coalition was 48 per cent among Malays.

The survey was conducted from Oct 19 to Oct 28 among 1,209 adult Malaysian voters by independent pollster Merdeka Centre for Opinion Research.

In terms of choosing a party to represent them, 26 per cent of respondents said they would vote for the Anwar Ibrahim-led Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition. BN’s popularity trailed among voters at 24 per cent, while Perikatan Nasional (PN) got the lowest share at 13 per cent.

But among the critical Malay vote bank, PH’s popularity was the lowest at 13 per cent, while BN has the highest at 32 per cent, while 20 per cent said they would vote for PN.

Malays form the majority in most constituencies in Peninsular Malaysia.

The three coalitions with large bases of support are heading into multi-cornered fights in almost all the constituencies at the Nov 19 polls.

An expanded youthful electorate due to Malaysia’s lowering of the voting age to 18, and a possibly lower voter turnout rates due to the monsoon season adds to the uncertainties over the outcome.

“With the lower-than-expected level of Malay voter support for BN, it is possible to imagine that no single coalition will attain a large enough plurality to form a government with just one other party or coalition,” Merdeka Centre said.

“Instead, there is a rising possibility that at least three or more parties or coalitions are needed to cooperate to form a government with a simple majority.”