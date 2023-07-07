Malaysia’s first Malay/Muslim Victoria’s Secret model Nia Atasha draws mixed reactions

Two Malaysian models on Tuesday fronted Victoria’s Secret’s latest promotional campaign, intended to empower women by using an all-female photography and production crew, but it has drawn some flak for missing a trick by not promoting colour and size diversity.

Apart from the team formed by Women Photographers Malaysia, the campaign was also notable for Malaysia’s Nia Atasha becoming the first Malay/Muslim to model for the iconic lingerie brand.

Along with Miss Universe Malaysia 2018 Jane Teoh and American-born Thai model Janie Tienphosuwan, Ms Nia was picked as one of the faces of the brand’s T-shirt Bra collection.

“It’s an honour, honestly. This is a big opportunity, and I’ve always had a dream since I started modelling to be the face of (Victoria’s Secret) or be in a campaign with them,” 26-year-old Nia told the Malaysian media at the campaign’s launch in Kuala Lumpur.

“I’m honestly still processing everything and currently in pinch-me mode. Teenage Nia wouldn’t believe this,” she added on an Instagram post where she shared a video of the campaign.