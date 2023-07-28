Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib asked me to clear his name, says ex-central bank chief Zeti

KUALA LUMPUR - Former Bank Negara Malaysia governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz told the High Court that former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak had asked her to clear his name over the RM2.6 billion (S$770 million) in his personal bank account.

However, Ms Zeti said she refused to obey his request as she had no knowledge about his bank account.

She said: “I was called to the Prime Minister’s Office. He (Najib) made a request for me to issue a statement that he had done nothing wrong in his account.”

“I informed him that I cannot issue such a statement because I did not have knowledge of the transactions that had occurred in his account. He accepted this decision by me,” added the 46th prosecution witness at Najib’s trial involving the misappropriation of RM2.3 billion from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

She said soon after the meeting, she received a call from a minister who made the same request for her to issue such a statement, to which she gave the same answer, reported Bernama.

Ms Zeti, 76, said she had no knowledge of the RM2.6 billion remitted into Najib’s personal bank account at the material time.

She added: “Regarding the allegations made by Najib during his interview with Malaysiakini that was published on July 2, 2018, in which he claimed that I was aware of the RM2.6 billion in his account at AmIslamic Bank Berhad and that I did not raise any questions about it, I wish to unequivocally state that I had no knowledge of the transactions that were undertaken in his account at that material time.”

She said the claim made by Najib was false as at the material time, she had no knowledge that the sum of RM2.6 billion had been remitted into his account and that the funds were monies that belonged to 1MDB.

Ms Zeti said the main concern at that time was that AmBank did not report to Bank Negara the more than 500 transactions relating to the account that were suspicious or irregular, as required under Malaysia’s Anti-Money Laundering Act.

When asked by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib, Ms Zeti told the court that no one in her family had ever taken 1MDB money.

She also told the High Court that the former group managing director of AmBank Group never mentioned any intended donations that were to be remitted into Najib’s AmBank account.

She said former AmBank managing director Mr Cheah Tek Kuang had visited her at Bank Negara on Jan 28, 2011, and informed her that Najib was opening an account with AmIslamic Bank Berhad and that his account would be referred to in a code for the Ringgit Operations Monitoring System.

“At no time during this meeting did Cheah ever mention any intended donations that were to be remitted into this account.

“Six weeks later, Cheah issued a letter dated March 22, 2011 to the (then) deputy governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus and a letter of intent was attached of a promise for a donation from one Saud Abdulaziz Majid Al Saud that was dated Feb 1, 2011, which was addressed to Najib,” she said.

“Subsequently, in a letter to Bank Negara dated June 20, 2013, Najib had sought FEA (Foreign Exchange Administration) approval to convert an amount of up to RM2.26 billion in his current account to US dollars for the purposes of returning or remitting the entire amount.

“In his letter, he declared the funds as being the unutilised sum of donations and personal gifts that he had received. In cognisance of this letter, for funds that are owned by the account holder as had been declared in the letter, no approval was required under FEA rules,” she added.