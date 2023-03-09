Malaysia’s ex-PM Muhyiddin likely to be charged, says anti-graft chief commissioner

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin is likely to be charged on Friday, after being summoned by the country’s graft buster over projects awarded under a government stimulus programme.

Mr Muhyiddin arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) agency’s headquarters in Putrajaya at around 11.15am on Thursday.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said Mr Muhyiddin, who is president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), is likely to be charged in court on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday outside the MACC headquarters, Bersatu’s information chief Razali Idris said: “We consider this inhumane as the party is having its elections tomorrow (Friday) and Parliament is also in session.”

MACC is investigating allegations that contractors chosen for the stimulus programme, known as Jana Wibawa, were required to deposit money amounting to RM300 million (S$90 million) in the accounts of Bersatu, in return for projects.

Calling them political slander, Mr Muhyiddin has denied the allegations.

The Jana Wibawa programme was launched to help bumiputera contractors during the Covid-19 pandemic. It was conceived by former finance minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who is now international trade and industry minister.

On Thursday, several Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs skipped the Parliament session to show solidarity with Mr Muhyiddin, who is also chairman of the PN coalition.

Bersatu’s supreme leadership council member Azmin Ali, who was at the MACC headquarters in support of the party leader, is confident that Mr Muhyiddin is innocent.

“As a supporter of the party that always insists on the principles of accountability, transparency, integrity and rejection of corruption and kleptocrats, I will continue to be with Muhyiddin,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Responding to critics who claim that the probe is politically motivated, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday stressed that the ongoing probe against Mr Muhyiddin is being carried out independently by the graft busters.

“To say all cases are motivated by politics, does that mean we can’t arrest (anyone)? All the big corruption cases should be dropped?” he asked.

Mr Muhyiddin has also been barred from travelling outside of Malaysia, which the Bersatu president said was “wrongful”. He has challenged the travel ban in a judicial review application filed in the High Court.

He also filed a judicial review application on Wednesday to challenge MACC’s decision to freeze his party’s bank accounts.

On March 2, the treasurer of Bersatu, Mr Mohd Salleh Bajuri, was arrested by MACC and remanded for two days in relation to a probe into the party’s funds.

Mr Muhyiddin on Wednesday confirmed that the anti-graft agency had summoned him to appear at its offices on Thursday. In a Facebook post, he also denied a news report that he was arrested on Wednesday.

Mr Muhyiddin, who was the Malaysian prime minister for 17 months between 2020 and 2021, did not say why he had been summoned by the MACC.

Datuk Seri Anwar, who came to power last November, ordered a review of government projects worth billions of dollars approved by Mr Muhyiddin, including Covid-19 relief programmes, saying that they did not follow proper procedures.

Mr Muhyiddin has denied the accusations, describing them as a political vendetta.

Mr Anwar’s office and the MACC did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Mr Anwar and Mr Muhyiddin went head-to-head in a tightly contested election last November.