Malaysia’s ex-PM Abdullah Badawi admitted to hospital for ‘lung issues’

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s former prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi has been warded in the National Heart Institute’s critical care unit after being diagnosed with lung issues, New Straits Times reported.

His son-in-law, former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin, said Mr Abdullah, better known as Pak Lah, was hospitalised after being diagnosed with spontaneous pneumothorax.

In an Instagram post, Mr Khairy said Mr Abdullah, 84, was in stable condition but needed to be warded in the critical care unit for observation.

“Alhamdulillah, he is in good condition but needs sufficient rest.

“On behalf of the family, we appreciate your prayers and words of encouragement. However, he is unable to receive visitors for the moment,” said Mr Khairy.

It was revealed in 2022 that Mr Abdullah was suffering from dementia and no longer recognised nor remembered his family members.

Mr Abdullah served as Malaysia’s fifth Prime Minister from 2003 to 2009. He was replaced by Najib Razak. Since then, he has kept a relatively low profile and been out of the public eye.