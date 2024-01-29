Malaysia’s ex-finance minister charged with failure to declare assets

Former Malaysian finance minister Daim Zainuddin was charged on Jan 29 with allegedly failing to declare his assets.

Prosecutors alleged that Daim failed to declare ownership in 38 companies; 25 lands and properties in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang and Kedah; and two investment fund accounts under the country’s anti-graft laws.

The 85-year-old, who served as finance minister twice between 1984 and 2001, pleaded not guilty in a court in Kuala Lumpur.

If found guilty, Daim faces a maximum prison term of five years and a RM100,000 (S$28,373) fine.

Judge Azura Alwi set bail at RM280,000 but did not impose any additional conditions after Daim’s lawyer, Mr M. Puravalen, told the court that his client is “not going anywhere” due to his health condition.

Daim, who arrived in court in a wheelchair with his family, was a kidney transplant patient, has hearing difficulties and suffered from minor strokes. One of his eyes was removed due to a fungal eye infection, Mr Puravalen said.

Judge Azura also advised parties in the case not to issue any statements and set March 22 for the next mention.

On Jan 23, Daim’s wife, Na’imah Abdul Khalid, was charged with failing to disclose her assets to graft investigators.

Daim is a close ally of former two-time prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.

He is a fierce critic of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who came to power in 2022 vowing to stamp out high-level corruption.

The country’s anti-graft agency has said it is investigating Daim, who has called the probe into his affairs a “political witch-hunt”.

Tun Dr Mahathir has also claimed that the investigation is politically motivated.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had explained that the investigation carried out against Daim is based on existing laws and information from the Pandora Papers, which shone a light on tax evasion by the rich and powerful around the world.