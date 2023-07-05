Swollen eyes? Malaysia’s DPM Zahid Hamidi has eye surgery, daughter says

PETALING JAYA – Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi recently underwent eye surgery, which explains his current appearance, says his daughter.

Ms Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid added that he suffered from optical nerve damage, which needed treatment.

She was addressing recent photographs of her father which show him with swollen eyes.

“Yes, his optical nerves were not functioning properly, so that is why his eyes appear to be drooping,” she commented on Instagram on Tuesday.

“He is not a superstar, why should he need to change his face? Since it involves his optical nerves which were causing him harm, there was a need to address it.

“But it is natural that people like to spread lies more than knowing the truth,” she wrote in the comment section of her original post featuring a picture of her and her parents.

She said her father is still recuperating and did not take a long break after the surgery.

On June 22, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution confirmed that Datuk Seri Zahid was on leave for two weeks.

Dr Zahid, who made an appearance at the FBI National Academy Associates conference in Kuala Lumpur on June 26, was seen wearing sunglasses.

The Rural and Regional Development Minister was spotted attending events days later without sunglasses and social media users noticed his puffy eyes. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK