Malaysia’s diesel subsidy cuts will not raise inflation, say analysts

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia will cut diesel subsidies and float retail prices to the market rate of RM3.35 (96 Singapore cents) per litre, an increase of about 55 per cent from RM2.15, starting from midnight on June 10.

The move, however, will not have much impact on the country’s inflation rate – although it may have adverse political ramifications for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, observed experts.

Announcing the rationalisation on June 9, Minister of Finance II Amir Hamzah Azizan said: “Malaysia can ill afford to continue losing billions of ringgit to smuggling, which could otherwise be better spent to benefit Malaysians and develop our nation.”

The previous price for diesel, which was announced on June 5, was RM2.15 per litre.

On May 24, Datuk Seri Amir said diesel subsidies cost the country RM1 billion a month, while losses from leakages amount to RM4.5 million a day.

In 2023, RM14.5 billion was spent on diesel subsidies. With the rationalisation, the government is expected to save around RM4 billion annually.

Senior economist Yeah Kim Leng told The Straits Times that he does not expect Malaysia’s inflation rate to increase and, even if it does, it will be a marginal increase on certain products instead of all goods and services.

Professor Yeah said Datuk Seri Anwar’s RM200 Budi Madani cash handouts for the lower-income group as well as farmers and smallholders can help them tide over the price increase.

At the same time, subsidies will still be given to traders using diesel-powered commercial vehicles, which consist of 10 public transportation vehicles and 23 goods transport vehicles. These businesses include bus and taxi operators under the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) 1.0 and SKDS 2.0.

Under SKDS 2.0, logistics vehicles entitled to fleet cards – a card for subsidised diesel to be used at petrol stations instead of paying cash or using credit/debit cards – will pay RM2.15 per litre, while the price under SKDS 1.0, which is targeted at school buses, express buses, ambulances and fire engines, remains at RM1.88 per litre.

There is no change for subsidised diesel for fishermen at RM1.65 per litre, and the price for Sabah and Sarawak remains at RM2.15 per litre as the majority of families there use diesel, unlike in Peninsula Malaysia.

“What is important is the need for enforcement to ensure that people do not take advantage of the price increase to raise the prices of their products. Those in the transport industry should not raise their fares, given their entitled subsidies. This will help keep inflation unchanged,” said Prof Yeah, a director at the Economic Studies Programme at Sunway University’s Jeffrey Cheah Institute on South-east Asia.

“There should be no reason for any inflation as a result of higher fuel prices, from a business perspective.”