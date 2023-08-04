Malaysia’s celebrity Chef Wan diagnosed with cancer

PETALING JAYA - Renowned Malaysian celebrity chef Redzuawan Ismail, better known as Chef Wan, has been diagnosed with cancer.

The news came to light following a post by Chef Wan on Instagram informing his followers of his condition on Thursday.

“At 3pm, my doctor broke the news (to me) about the biopsy of my lymph nodes after running it twice to make sure of the result they got that I indeed have lymphoma cancer.

“I was then assigned to see my oncologist Dr Jay Suriar immediately who explained all the necessary steps I will need to go through to fight this.

“First thing will be to undergo a pet scan to see if the cancer has spread to other parts of my organ and finally determine what stage it is in.

“Next Monday morning, I will also do a bone marrow test as lymphoma cancer is also linked to our bone marrow,” he wrote.

The 65-year-old said the chances of him being cured were between 70 per cent and 80 per cent due to the cancer being discovered relatively early.

“My doctor will also insert a chemo port into me to begin my chemo treatment immediately for 13 weeks,” he said.

Despite the grave news, the beloved Malaysian superstar maintained his witty personality and remained hopeful that he would recover soon.

“My doctor said that I will start to lose my hair (omg i can start already imagining myself in different fabulous wigs after this treatment, Elvis, M. Daud Kilau style, Samy Velu, Liberace and many more! It will be so funny).”

“At this point I accept all my challenges with an open heart and great courage. This is life.....you simply need to take things one day at a time and in a positive way.

“I need to be strong and get well as I also need to look after so many people,” he said, adding that his daughter and son-in-law cried after hearing the news. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK