Malaysia’s by-election win gives Anwar govt room to focus on policy and sway youth, Malays

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) may have halted its rival Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) momentum by winning the recent Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) by-election, but it still needs to break the opposition’s hold on key vote banks to ensure triumph at the next national polls.

PN, which made persistent gains in a string of polls across 2023, received only 41 per cent of the vote at the May 11 by-election. Nonetheless, the voter statistics showed it cemented its stranglehold on two growing demographics, the young and the Malay majority, which are set to pay dividends in the future.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s multi-coalition “unity” government will thus need to use the breathing space it has earned to refocus on delivering on key pledges and policies sorely needed to loosen the opposition’s grip on these voters.

“The battleground is among the middle ground, especially the Malay middle ground which can be swayed by good leadership, good policies and good implementation,” said Selangor Democratic Action Party (DAP) treasurer Ong Kian Ming. His party’s candidate, Ms Pang Sock Tao, won the polls last weekend for a seat in the Selangor state legislative assembly.

“There is a lot of runway before GE16 for all parties and their leaders to make the necessary adjustments to win this middle ground as a pathway to Putrajaya,” said former deputy trade minister Ong, referring to the next national polls which are due by early 2028.

Ms Pang, who flew the flag for Datuk Seri Anwar’s PH, took a higher vote share of 57 per cent, compared with the coalition’s 54 per cent garnered in the 2023 state polls.

This was despite continued angst about high costs of living, repeated episodes of discord within the government, and concerns that democratic and economic reforms are stalling.

But this comfortable win disguises the fact that younger voters aged 40 and below favoured PN, with the opposition pact retaining the bulk of Malay Muslim votes. Selangor’s state-linked think-tank Institut Darul Ehsan (IDE) found that PN took more than 60 per cent of votes from those aged up to 40.

However, this age group saw a low turnout of about 55 per cent, compared to the overall voter turnout of 61 per cent.

IDE senior research manager Khairul Arifin Mohd Munir attributed this to the fact that this was a low-stakes by-election that would not alter control of either the state or federal government, “causing young voters and those without relations left in KKB to be unenthused”.

But with the government taking less than a fifth of eligible voters aged below 41, he said there was a need for the ruling parties to “formulate strategies aimed at the youth”.

“In terms of policy, there is nothing attractive being offered to the youth,” said market research firm Ilham Centre’s executive director Hisomuddin Bakar.

Of course, KKB is just a single ward of 40,000 voters which comprise less than 0.2 per cent of an over 21 million-strong electorate nationwide.