Malaysia’s BN retains Tioman state seat in election

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition has retained the Tioman state seat in Pahang, according to unofficial results, beating a strong challenge from opposition alliance Perikatan Nasional (PN).

BN is one of several coalitions governing Malaysia after it joined a unity government with Pakatan Harapan (PH), which is led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

PN is an alliance led by two Malay-Muslim parties and is headed by ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin.

BN’s Mohd Johari Hussain polled 8,077 votes against PN’s Nor Idayu Hashim who garnered 7,439, according to Malaysiakini news site.

The two others in the fray are Osman Bakar (Pejuang) and Independent candidate Sulaiman Bakar.

Voters in the Tioman ward totalled just over 28,000 people.

The state seat of Tioman has been a stronghold of BN since the ward was created eight general elections ago in 1984.

The result of this vote won’t affect the Pahang state government which is ruled by a BN-PH pact.

Voting for the Tioman state seat and the Padang Serai ward in Kedah was held on Wednesday, instead of during the Nov 19 general election due to the deaths of candidates in the two constituencies. The Election Commission postponed the vote to allow for replacement candidates to be named.

Votes for Padang Serai were still being counted. This Kedah parliamentary ward was won by PH in the three previous elections (2008, 2013, 2018). Padang Serai has more than 132,000 voters.