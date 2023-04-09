‘Malaysia’s best boss’: Sambal tycoon rewards workers with Hari Raya shopping spree, special bonus

Malaysian employers have been labelled as among the stingiest in South-east Asia for the wages they pay. But at least one boss in the country is going against that tide this Hari Raya.

Food entrepreneur and chef Khairul Aming, known for his Sambal Nyet brand that has amassed for him nearly seven million followers on Instagram and TikTok, posted a video on Friday showing him making a “special announcement” to employees at one of his two factories in Kelantan which he had shut for the day.

Some of the 60-odd workers present were visibly moved to tears as he gave them thick envelopes filled with a “special bonus”, which Chinese-language Sin Chew Daily estimated to each contain around RM3,000 (S$900) in wads of RM50 notes. He also dished out perks including new clothes to “celebrate” his staff.

“I really appreciate their hard work all this while, and hope to chip in a little for their livelihoods and Raya preparations,” Mr Khairul, 30, said in the video voice-over.

His workers were seen carrying shopping bags out of a clothing store where Mr Khairul said they had picked out new clothes and accessories for the coming Hari Raya. They were then treated to a poolside buffet dinner at a hotel, breaking fast together after their shopping spree.