KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s state-controlled 5G spectrum owner, already without a chairman, is now also missing a chief executive after Mr Augustus Ralph Marshall’s term ended last Saturday without a replacement named.

Multiple sources told The Straits Times that Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) is on “autopilot”, amid a crucial review of the ongoing and already much-delayed roll-out of the next-generation mobile network that is due to be concluded by the end of the month.