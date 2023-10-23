Malaysia’s 5G future in choppy waters as geopolitics, commercial interests collide

KUALA LUMPUR – Political and commercial wrangling over control of a second 5G network is threatening to derail the government-led first network that is already nearing 80 per cent coverage of populated areas in Malaysia.

Not only are major telcos jostling over who gets a potentially lucrative deal to spearhead a second wholesale network for the next-generation mobile service, but Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has also openly backed Chinese giant Huawei to be the equipment provider for it.

Official and industry sources told The Straits Times that plans by the top mobile network operators (MNOs) to eventually abandon the state-led Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) in favour of building the second network would impact the financial viability of the first 5G network.

This would further delay plans to have near-blanket – or more than 90 per cent – national access to faster mobile data, as well as the implementation of cutting-edge enterprise solutions.

The battle to control what stakeholders call Entity B comes after the Anwar administration decided in May to depart from a single wholesale network (SWN) model and allow a second provider to enter the fray after DNB reaches 80 per cent coverage of populated areas, which is on track for end-2023.

Ostensibly, a second provider is supposed to complement DNB and provide competition.

But all signs are pointing to MNOs wanting Entity B to pivot to densely populated areas, thus reducing their average costs while controlling crucial spectrum bands over which mobile data services are transmitted.

The focus on Entity B has stalled negotiations on an agreed equity participation in DNB by the five top players – CelcomDigi, Maxis, uMobile, Yes and Telekom Malaysia – denying the government vehicle an injection of new funds.

The uncertainty around DNB’s future has also impacted access to funding for the RM16.5 billion (S$4.75 billion) roll-out of the super-fast network, executives from the hitherto state-owned firm told ST.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has repeatedly asserted that a share sale agreement for DNB will be finalised soon, before a decision is made on who will build the second network and on what terms.

But five months since the dual wholesale network (DWN) structure was announced, there is still no decision.

The latest target of mid-October has been missed, with just over two months left before DNB reaches its goal of 80 per cent coverage and the door for Entity B opens.

Adding to the uncertainty are divided views – most crucially within government – on Huawei’s involvement, with Western powers having warned that the Chinese telco equipment giant’s participation would spook investors from their neck of the woods and spark data security concerns.