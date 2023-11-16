Malaysia rolls out first glow-in-the-dark road markings

Malaysia has rolled out its first glow-in-the-dark road markings, pleasantly surprising road users who lauded the initiative.

The Hulu Langat district Public Works Department (JKR) said the pilot project was implemented on Oct 28 in a two-lane road near the rural Semenyih town in Selangor.

The road is along the intersection of Jalan Sg Lalang and Jalan Sg Tekali.

“This glow-in-the-dark road marking is our attempt to bring innovation into road engineering,” JKR said in a Facebook post. “Please do not be surprised if you happen to drive through the area.”

Before the markings were painted on the road, the surrounding area was dark with no street lights, making it hard for road users who travel through the area at night.

Malaysians gave the thumbs up to the project, with many saying it will increase the safety of road users.

“Can’t deny, Malaysian roads will look really lit. No pun intended,” said an Instagram user with the handle lordlaboughdash.

Facebook user Iskandar Zulkarnain Razalli commented that the markings will make it easier to drive on the road during stormy weather.

“When it rains and the car has no air-conditioning, the windows will fog up, which makes it very difficult to look at the white road markings,” he said.

Another commenter with the Instagram handle gymtycoon claimed such markings are common in South India.

“Saw this in South India many years ago and I was thinking this is a neat idea. Finally, it is here in our country. Great job JKR,” he said.