Malaysia rises 10 spots, improving ranking in annual global corruption index

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia has gone up 10 places to 51 out of 180 countries in Transparency International's (TI) annual Corruption Perception Index (CPI) last year, compared with its position in 2018.

Malaysia also improved in terms of score, going up six points to 53 in the corruption index.

In 2018, Malaysia ranked 61 out of 180 countries, scoring 47 out of 100.

The Malaysian score was based on nine survey sources, coollated by TI, the global anti-corruption organisation.

TI-Malaysia president Muhammad Mohan congratulated the entire nation, saying that all have done their part, and not just the government and civil servants, to help improve the country's ranking.

He said Malaysia's CPI rankings had improved from 2012 to 2014, but the scandal involving state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) caused a downward trend.

"But in 2018, the new government took over and you see a rise in our score. The new government has committed to make Malaysia free of corruption, " he told a press conference on Thursday (Jan 23).

He also urged civil servants, NGOs, enforcement officers and all Malaysians to help the country achieve a higher score next year.

The Pakatan Harapan government has set up the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption to coordinate and monitor all activities related to governance, integrity and combating graft.

The centre is led by Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed, a former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief.

A number of key agencies originally under the Prime Minister's Department now report to Parliament instead of the prime minister. These entities include the MACC, Election Commission, Human Rights Commission of Malaysia and National Audit Department.

To aid its task of combating corruption, the government has also set up a special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption and formed the National Anti-Financial Crime Centre.