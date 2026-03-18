Malaysia reveals camera locations on NSE to promote road safety during Hari Raya

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It added that cameras have been installed at several strategic locations to automatically detect traffic offences.

– The Works Ministry has released a list of camera locations along the North-South Expressway to encourage responsible driving among motorists heading home for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

In a statement on March 18, it said the initiative aims to raise awareness and promote safer driving behaviour during the festive period, when traffic volume is expected to surge.

The locations, shared via an infographic, cover multiple stretches of the expressway both northbound and southbound, including key points such as KM146.8 (Pagoh), KM184.2 (Jasin), KM214.4 (Alor Gajah), KM301.6 (Kajang), KM328.8 (Behrang), KM204.6 (Taiping), KM299.9 (Kampar), KM375.9 (Slim River), KM166 (Seberang Perai Selatan), KM174 (Bandar Baharu) and KM96.3 and KM97.2 (Kuala Muda).

The ministry said the cameras are not merely for enforcement but also serve as a reminder to motorists to remain vigilant and adhere to speed limits at all times.

It added that cameras have been installed at several strategic locations to automatically detect traffic offences, including speeding and running red lights.

“Drive responsibly, obey speed limits and stay alert at all times. It is better to go slow and arrive safely, what matters most is celebrating Hari Raya with your loved ones,” it said in a Facebook post.

Millions of Malaysians are expected to travel nationwide for the festive celebrations, with the authorities stepping up safety measures to reduce accidents and ensure smoother traffic flow. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK