Malaysia reports record high of 27,831 Covid-19 cases, most with mild or no symptoms

This brings the total number of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia to 3,111,514 cases since the pandemic began. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
13 min ago

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia recorded a new high of 27,831 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday (Feb 16), said its Health Ministry.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 99.65 per cent of the new cases were in categories one and two, and were either asymptomatic or suffering mild symptoms.

The previous record number of daily Covid-19 infections was 24,599 cases on Aug 26, 2021.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, this brings the total number of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia to 3,111,514 cases since the pandemic began.

