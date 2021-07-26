Malaysia reports record 207 new coronavirus deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia reported on Monday (July 26) a daily record of 207 coronavirus deaths, amid a surge in infections. Its previous high was 199 deaths on July 21.

The health ministry also reported 14,516 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the cumulative total to 8,201 deaths and 1,027,954 cases, the health ministry said.

Malaysia, has one of South-east Asia's highest per capita infection rates, despite a being under lockdown since June.

Hospitals and medical staff have borne the brunt of the outbreak amid shortages of beds, ventilators and oxygen.

Thousands of Malaysian contract doctors on Monday staged a walkout over the terms of their employment, though they pledged patients would not be affected by the protest.

The doctors, who want permanent postings, as well as better pay and benefits, said an offer by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to extend their contracts did not go far enough.

Malaysia's vaccine roll-out, however, has outpaced that of many neighbours, with about 16.9 per cent of its 32 million people fully inoculated.