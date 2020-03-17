Malaysia reports first death due to coronavirus, a 60-year-old pastor from Sarawak 

KUCHING - Malaysia reported its first death from the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday (March 17), after a pastor in Sarawak died.

According to a statement issued by the Sarawak state disaster management committee, the victim, a 60-year-old pastor from the Emmanuel Baptist Church in state capital Kuching died in the Sarawak General Hospital at 11am on Tuesday.

The state health department is still in the process of identifying the source of his infection, it said.

The committee said 193 close contacts of the deceased have been traced and are undergoing home quarantine.

As at Monday, Malaysia had recorded 553 cases of the virus, the highest tally in South-east Asia. More than half of these are linked to a mass religious gathering by the Tabligh missionary group held in late February at a mosque in Kuala Lumpur.

The gathering was attended by some 16,000 people, including Singapore and Brunei nationals.

Malaysia will on Wednesday implement new measures to limit the movement of its residents in a bid to curb the virus’ spread.

All schools, universities and businesses nationwide will be shut, and all public gatherings banned from Wednesday to March 31.

During the two-week period, citizens will not be allowed to travel overseas, and those returning from abroad will have to undergo a health examination and self-quarantine for 14 days.

Tourists will not be allowed to enter the country during this period.

Essential services will continue operating, including food stores, banks, pharmacies and transportation.