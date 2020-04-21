People waiting to be tested for the coronavirus at a makeshift centre in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur, last weekend. Malaysia reported 36 new infections yesterday, the lowest since it imposed movement curbs on March 18. But there are concerns over the country's large group of migrant workers - it is host to some 5.5 million documented and illegal foreign workers. Officials want to conduct more health tests on these workers who often live in cramped conditions.
Malaysia reports fewer new cases but concerned about migrant workers
