KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia reported 38 new coronavirus cases on Sunday (April 26) with no new deaths, Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, the secretary-general of Malaysia's Ministry of Health, told reporters at a news conference.

It has so far recorded a total of 5,780 infections, with 98 fatalities.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself