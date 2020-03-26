Malaysia reports 235 new coronavirus cases in biggest daily jump

A photo taken on March 23, 2020 shows health workers in protective suits wait for patients in a tent erected to test for coronavirus at a clinic in Kuala Lumpur.
A photo taken on March 23, 2020 shows health workers in protective suits wait for patients in a tent erected to test for coronavirus at a clinic in Kuala Lumpur.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
29 min ago

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia on Thursday (March 26) reported 235 new coronavirus cases in its biggest daily jump, bringing the total number of cases to 2,031.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus rose to 23, the Health Ministry said.

Malaysia's total number of cases has now doubled in a week.

Malaysia’s director-general of health Noor Hisham Abdullah said based on preliminary investigations, 60 of the 235 cases were linked to a religious gathering held at a mosque in Kuala Lumpur in late February.

“The remaining 175 cases are still under investigation,” he said.

Datuk Seri Noor Hisham said that a total of 45 cases were being treated in the intensive care unit, with 32 of those cases needing ventilators.

On Wednesday, the government extended curbs on travel and movement until April 14 to contain the spread of the virus.

 

Related Stories: 

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content