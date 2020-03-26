Malaysia reports 235 new coronavirus cases in biggest daily jump

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia on Thursday (March 26) reported 235 new coronavirus cases in its biggest daily jump, bringing the total number of cases to 2,031.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus rose to 23, the Health Ministry said.

Malaysia's total number of cases has now doubled in a week.

Malaysia’s director-general of health Noor Hisham Abdullah said based on preliminary investigations, 60 of the 235 cases were linked to a religious gathering held at a mosque in Kuala Lumpur in late February.

“The remaining 175 cases are still under investigation,” he said.

Datuk Seri Noor Hisham said that a total of 45 cases were being treated in the intensive care unit, with 32 of those cases needing ventilators.

On Wednesday, the government extended curbs on travel and movement until April 14 to contain the spread of the virus.