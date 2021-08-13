Malaysia reports 21,468 new Covid-19 cases, 277 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (XINHUA, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia recorded 21,468 new Covid-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Friday (Aug 13), bringing the national total to 1,363,683.

Health Ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 25 of the new cases are imported and 21,443 are local transmissions.

Another 277 more deaths were reported, bringing the country's Covid-19 death toll to 11,968.

Another 17,025 patients were released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 1,110,528 or 81.4 per cent of all cases.

Of the remaining 241,187 active cases, 1,075 are being held in intensive care and 537 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The latest developments came amid calls from parents and medical experts to vaccinate teenagers ahead of the reopening of schools on Sept 1 and as the country sees surging Covid-19 infections.

Schools were shut in early May after Covid-19 was found to have spread among students.