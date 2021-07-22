Covid-19

Malaysia reports 199 deaths

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Malaysia saw a record 199 Covid-19 deaths and 11,985 new cases yesterday, taking its overall pandemic tally to 7,440 deaths and 951,884 infections. A protest has been called on July 31 over the government's handling of the crisis.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 22, 2021, with the headline 'Malaysia reports 199 deaths'. Subscribe
Topics: 