Malaysia reports 187 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia reported 187 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday (May 26),with illegal migrants held at a detention centre accounting for most of them, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 7,604.

The health ministry said no new deaths were recorded.

The total number of coronavirus fatalities in Malaysia currently stands at 115.

Authorities said at the weekend that a new cluster of coronavirus infections had broken out at a detention centre for illegal migrants.

Malaysia will deport all undocumented migrant workers who test negative for the virus back to their home countries, senior security minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told a press briefing earlier on Tuesday (May 26).

