Malaysia relaxes some virus curbs as Ramadan begins

Malaysia has relaxed coronavirus restrictions in most states as Muslims begin fasting today, allowing the return of popular Ramadan bazaars and the evening prayer service although new Covid-19 cases have stayed above 1,000 a day for most of this year.

All food premises will be allowed to remain open from midnight to 6am throughout Ramadan, when previously they could operate only until midnight.

Malaysia in mid-January banned travelling between its 13 states. The health authorities are under public pressure to quickly decide on allowing people to return to their home towns for the Hari Raya holidays in mid-May. The government last year barred the annual mass exodus, to prevent infections from spreading to rural areas.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said last Saturday the government will ask the Health Ministry to issue an early announcement on inter-state travel so Malaysians can make preparations.

Daily Covid-19 cases have dropped below 1,000 a day only once this year, to 941 on March 29. The infections reached a daily peak of 5,728 cases on Jan 30, and have mostly trended above 1,000 but below 2,000 cases in the last seven weeks.

With each state government and the three federal territories making their own decisions on municipal issues and matters of religion, different approaches are being taken.

While most states are allowing Muslims to congregate nightly in mosques during Ramadan for the terawih prayers, others are banning them. "It is risky because the (Covid-19) numbers are still high. We can perform the prayers at home, it is the same thing," said teacher Ainul Abdullah, 42.

In the Kuala Lumpur federal territory, 65 bazaars have been allowed to operate daily from 3pm to 8pm, with shoppers and traders told to wear masks and maintain safe distancing. In one of the biggest bazaars in Kuala Lumpur, over 200 traders will set up stalls in the Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman shopping district for a month from 10am to midnight.

"Anyone who violates the standard operating procedure will face a compound (fine) up to a maximum of RM10,000 (S$3,200) against the individual, and RM50,000 for the organiser and face an immediate closure," KL City Hall said on Sunday.

Thousands of people usually swarm these bazaars to buy food to break their fast, and it remains to be seen how the local authorities would control them. Last year, the traders sold food online as all Ramadan bazaars were banned.

In Kelantan state, the local authorities have cancelled the fasting-month bazaars and nightly prayer service after cases quadrupled last week. Its main stadium in the state capital Kota Baru, normally used for Ramadan prayers, will be turned into a Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre instead.

The state's eight hospitals and five quarantine centres are almost full.

The Sabah state government is also not allowing Ramadan bazaars due to the fluctuating number of cases in the state. Several new clusters have emerged due to mass gatherings.