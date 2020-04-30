Malaysia relaxes rules, allows running essential errands in pairs

PETALING JAYA • Malaysia yesterday eased travel rules to allow two members from the same household to run essential errands together, as the country's partial shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus entered its seventh week.

The head of a family who is buying food, medicine and other daily items can now be accompanied by another family member from the same household.

Meanwhile, those seeking healthcare or medical services can be accompanied by any other person deemed to be reasonably necessary.

Previously, only one person from a household was allowed to be out on essential errands, while those travelling by private car were not allowed to have passengers.

The rule limiting travel to within a 10km radius of one's home for essentials and medical attention was also eased, Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in his daily briefing yesterday.

But he advised people not to venture too far from their residential area and to find the nearest shop.

The new rules kicked in under the fourth phase of the movement control order, which began yesterday and is set to continue until May 12.

Datuk Seri Ismail said that anyone who wished to move within or from an infected local area has to obtain written permission to do so from the nearest police station.

He also said that any Malaysian, permanent resident or expatriate returning from abroad would also be required to undergo a health examination upon arrival before proceeding to immigration clearance at any point of entry.

Malaysia has been under partial shutdown since March 18.

Schools and non-essential businesses have been shut, with residents largely confined to their homes and borders closed to tourists.

The country reported 94 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total tally of infections to 5,945 while the death toll remained unchanged at 100.

The Health Ministry's director-general, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, said that 4,087 patients have recovered from the respiratory disease caused by the virus since the outbreak began.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK