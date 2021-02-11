Malaysia relaxes curbs on sports, reopens gyms and golf courses

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia will allow gyms, motor race tracks, and golf courses to reopen beginning on Friday (Feb 12), subject to virus protocols such as capacity limits, said Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a televised briefing on Thursday.

Non-contact sporting activities such as tennis singles and badminton singles will be allowed.

"For these sports, all activities must be scheduled and by appointment. No walk-ins are allowed to control the number of people in the facilities, " Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said.

For tennis, badminton and table tennis, equipment cannot be shared among players.

Mr Ismail Sabri also said driving institutes will be allowed to start operations beginning on Friday.

He said this was agreed upon after listening to a presentation by the Transport Ministry on the matter.

"Driving institutes will be allowed to operate and will be required to ensure standard operating procedures (SOP) are followed strictly by personnel as well as student drivers, " he said.

The permission to operate covers driving curriculum classes, the pre-driving test as well as practical sessions.

The use of face masks by the driving instructor as well as the learner driver is compulsory.

Flight academies are also allowed to resume operations from Friday, according to Mr Ismail Sabri.

Malaysia on Thursday reported 3,384 new coronavirus infections, bringing the cumulative total to 254,988 cases.

Health authorities also reported 13 new deaths, raising total fatalities to 936.