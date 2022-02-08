Malaysia records almost 14,000 infections in likely new Covid-19 wave

KUALA LUMPUR - In what is likely the start of a new wave of the pandemic, Malaysia's Health Ministry reported 13,944 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (Feb 8), the highest since September last year.

The latest figure brought the cumulative caseload to 2,939,198, health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Twitter.

Selangor recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases with 2,411, followed by Sabah (1,600), Kedah (1,448), Johor (1,369), Penang (693) and Kelantan (666).

Tuesday's tally is 2,910 more than that on Monday. The surge is believed to be fuelled by the more contagious Omicron variant.

However, Tan Sri Noor Hisham said the situation is "different" this time as many Malaysians have been inoculated.

"When daily cases hit over 10,000 during the Delta wave, the main indicators of Covid-19 were also high. At that time, many had not received the Covid-19 vaccines yet," he tweeted.

"However, a different situation is seen with the Omicron wave we are experiencing at the moment. Vaccines, including boosters, have helped reduce the hospitalisations, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions, and deaths," he said.

Despite logging the highest number of cases in 137 days, the hospitalisation rate stood at 1,253 on Tuesday, compared with 1,988 on July 13 last year during the peak of the Delta wave, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 135 patients were admitted to the ICU on Tuesday, compared with 1,43 last year.

Daily deaths also saw a significant reduction, with only nine reported on Tuesday, compared with 193 last year.

To date, a total of 98 per cent of Malaysia's adult population has been fully inoculated, while 99.2 per cent have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The country is currently pushing for vaccination among children aged between five and 11, in a bid to keep schools open as much as possible, amid rising concerns over school clusters.

It kicked off its vaccination drive for children last Thursday and as at Monday, a total of 41,393 have received their first dose.