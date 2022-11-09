Malaysia records 3,781 new Covid-19 infections

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia recorded 3,781 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to more than 4.93 million since the pandemic began.

The Health Ministry’s KKMNow portal reported that 3,778 of Tuesday’s new cases were locally transmitted while there were three imported infections.

The portal also reported that 2,979 individuals recovered from Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to over 4.86 million since the pandemic began.

There are currently 35,457 active Covid-19 infections in the country, as at 11.59pm Tuesday, with 33,706 individuals, or 95.1 per cent of active infections observing home quarantine.

A total of 1,676 Covid-19 patients, or 4.7 per cent of active cases, were seeking treatment at hospitals nationwide, with 75, or 0.2 per cent, warded in intensive care units (ICU) nationwide. Of those in ICU, 28 did not require ventilator support while 47 per cent were ventilated.

The portal also reported that Malaysia’s overall ICU utilisation rate stood at 64.3 per cent on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry’s GitHub data repository reported that there were nine deaths due to Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the country to 36,504 deaths.

Perak recorded four Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, while Selangor recorded two and Kedah, Negri Sembilan and Perlis recorded one death each. ASIA NEWS NETWORK/THE STAR