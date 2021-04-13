Malaysia records 12 Covid-19 deaths, highest in two months, as cases surge in Sarawak

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia logged 12 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday (April 13), the highest in a single day in two months, as new cases hit a record high in eastern Sarawak state.

The South-east Asian country notched 1,767 new Covid-19 cases to bring the total number of infections to 363,940, the Health Ministry said.

The 12 fatalities brought the death toll nationwide to 1,345, and was the highest fatality toll in a single day since Feb 27.

The Health Ministry's director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Sarawak topped the list with 607 new Covid-19 infections reported, the most reported in a single day in Malaysia's largest state.

There were 1,290 patients who were discharged, taking the total number of Covid-19 recoveries to 346,295 (95.2 per cent of total cases).

Active cases, or those being treated at Covid treatment centres, have now gone up to 16,300, 13.2 per cent higher than the 14,399 cases nearly two weeks ago on April 1 .

Of those active cases, 199 are under intensive care with 82 of them requiring ventilator support.