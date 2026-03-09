Malaysia ready to back credible push for Gulf ceasefire, says Anwar

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also pointed out that damage to key infrastructure including energy facilities in the region would carry consequences far beyond the region.

Follow our live coverage here.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia stands ready to support any credible effort toward a negotiated cessation of hostilities amid the escalating conflict in West Asia and the Gulf, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Mr Anwar said Malaysia backs diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and restore peace in the region, stressing that dialogue must remain open despite rising hostilities.

“In line with the principled bipartisan stand taken by the Malaysian Parliament, I am encouraged by calls for restraint that have emerged from the highest levels in Iran amid the continuing conflict across the Gulf and wider West Asia,” he said in a social media post on March 9.

He added that such calls should be taken seriously and respected, noting that while there will always be voices pushing for a harder response, history has shown that escalation often leads to grave consequences.

“History has rarely been kind to those who choose escalation over negotiation when the door to dialogue is still open. Keeping that door open takes real courage,” he said.

However, Mr Anwar warned that the situation remains deeply alarming as several countries in the region continue to come under attack.

He said nations including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have faced repeated strikes, while violence has also spread to Azerbaijan, Jordan and Turkey.

He said key infrastructure , including energy facilities, water installations and other essential systems relied upon by millions of people, has been targeted in the attacks.

“The world’s oil and shipping routes run through these waters. Any disruption would carry consequences far beyond the region,” he said.

Mr Anwar urged the international community to act swiftly and responsibly to prevent the situation from spiralling further out of control.

“I call on the international community to act with urgency and purpose before this conflict claims more lives and drags more nations into its wake,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK