Malaysia raids several firms as part of anti-graft probe into army procurement

Malaysia’s army chief, General Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, was placed on immediate leave on Dec 27.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s anti-graft agency has raided several firms alleged to be involved in bribery linked to army procurement projects, days after the country’s army chief was placed on leave pending an investigation into the matter.

Tan Sri Azam Baki, chief commissioner at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), said the agency has also frozen six bank accounts belonging to a suspect and his family members as part of the probe.

He did not provide details about the suspect or the companies involved, but said investigations are being carried out under an anti-corruption law related to corporate liability for bribery.

“MACC officers have conducted searches at several companies believed to be involved to obtain relevant documents and evidence,” Mr Azam said in a statement.

Malaysia’s army chief, General Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, was put on immediate leave on Dec 27 to allow room for the authorities to fully investigate allegations involving him “without any conflict of interest”, Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin said in a statement over the weekend, without providing specifics.

Citing sources, state news agency Bernama reported last week that the MACC has recorded statements from three people as part of a probe into army procurement projects between 2023 and 2025.

A preliminary review found that several firms repeatedly secured high-value contracts, Bernama quoted one of the sources as saying. REUTERS