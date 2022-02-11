Malaysia Q4 GDP rebounds but full year 2021 figure well below official forecast due to Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's gross domestic product rebounded to 3.6 per cent in the final quarter of last year, a clear signal that an economic recovery may be imminent this year if Covid-19 remains in check.

Chief Statistician Uzir Mahidin told a joint press conference with central bank governor Nor Shamsiah Yunus on Friday (Jan 11) that full-year growth for 2021 was 3.1 per cent, well below the initial official projection of up to 7.5 per cent.

The total economy and all sectors remained smaller than in 2019, except for manufacturing, which faced fewer closures during the pandemic, according to the Statistics Department.

"Most importantly, the economy has reopened... however, there are also setbacks from the recent floods in December and the Omicron variant," Ms Shamsiah, the head of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), told the virtual briefing.

Omicron is the less severe but highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus now sweeping across the world.

Malaysia's economy shrank 4.5 per cent in the third quarter of last year before a mass vaccination drive allowed restrictions to be lifted.

But floods, widely described as the worst in a century, caused billions of ringgit in damages nationwide, before the Omicron-fuelled surge in cases saw daily infections multiply fivefold to close to 20,000 after Chinese New Year.

But the authorities are confident that there will be no need for the lockdowns which crippled the economy earlier last year in the worst wave of the pandemic.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Jan 25 that "a normative consensus on how we all live with Covid-19 is necessary" as Malaysia implements "mitigation strategies to contain the pandemic while slowing down the impending Omicron wave without imposing harsh restrictions nor overwhelming our health care system".

"We can't do it anymore (total lockdown)... yes, we need to manage this pandemic effectively, we will do our best on the health matter but 'economic health' is also important," said International Trade and Industry Senior Minister Azmin Ali on Tuesday.

Senior Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein, who leads the "Quartet" group of ministries charged with making Covid-19 recommendations to the Cabinet, also insisted Tuesday that "we cannot budge from the planning for the subsequent (endemic) phase".

But a high number of Covid-19 cases could still curb consumer sentiment, which is also crucial for an economic rebound after two years of depressed private spending.

UOB Malaysia senior economist Julia Goh said: "We see Malaysia's economic recovery continuing this year, but the path will not be smooth as the pandemic is still far from over and external challenges have arisen."