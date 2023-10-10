Malaysia proposes reviving National Service training for youths

KUALA LUMPUR - A revived National Service training programme will see Malaysian youths undergo basic army training for 45 days, said Malaysian Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan on Monday.

He said this was among the proposals submitted by the special committee set up to look into reviving the programme first introduced more than a decade ago.

“This time around, we plan to do it in the army camps, as there are many Territorial Army (Wataniah) camps that are ideal for the programme,” he said when replying to a question raised by an MP in Parliament on Monday.

The programme was introduced in 2004 and randomly selected youth aged 18 for a compulsory three-month period of training.

It was halted in 2015 and reintroduced the following year, with participation to be made optional by 2019.

However, the programme was scrapped entirely in August 2018.

In 2021, the previous administration agreed that the defence minister would set up a committee to study the possibility of reviving the programme with a new template.

Unlike the previous programme which was more akin to a “summer camp”, Mr Mohamad said this revived programme would be geared towards providing our young people with actual army training.

Under the proposal, the army training would involve the second phase of the programme, particularly for those who had completed their SPM examination.

Under the first phase, he said that school uniform bodies would be taught to prepare youths for the second phase.

“Some 90 per cent of the camps will be more army training, while 10 per cent will be nation-building,” he said.

He said that there are currently 13 Territorial Army camps nationwide, which can handle some 20,000 young people annually.

Previously, running the national service training programme cost RM500 million (S$144.8 million) a year, but this new proposal using the army camps would bring that down to RM100 million, said Mr Mohamad.

He added that the committee’s working paper to revive the programme would be presented to the ministry before it is submitted to the National Security Council for approval.

However, there is no time frame for this procedure, as the minister has agreed to the suggestion that the matter be further scrutinised by the Parliamentary Special Select Committee for further input from various quarters.