Malaysia police use drones to monitor dangerous spots during Chinese New Year exodus

PETALING JAYA - With two million vehicles expected to be on the North-South Expressway (NSE) during the Chinese New Year exodus, the police have deployed aerial drones to monitor known dangerous spots.

These machines will aid the work of the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) of Malaysia’s police headquarters.

“Throughout the duration of Ops Selamat 19 (Operation Safe 19), the Air Operation Drone Unit has been mobilised together with the JSPT.

“The drone unit squads will be placed at the north, east and south sectors and their focus would be to assist the JSPT on traffic conditions at hotspots,” the department said in a statement on Saturday.

“This will ease input being forwarded to JSPT officers on the ground so that immediate actions can be taken,” it added.

Millions of people criss-cross the country during major festivals with the police monitoring the movements closely over several days.

The NSE is Malaysia’s main highway that joins Johor Bahru in the south all the way to Jitra town in Kedah state in the north.

The deaprtment said it estimated a further 170,000 vehicles using along the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway that links KL to Pahang state in the east. The Karak highway is joined by the East Coast Expressway for travellers going all the way to Kelantan or Terengganu states.

The JPST urged drivers to rest at designated rest stops when tired, and to always obey the traffic laws.

“The cooperation from all road users in obeying the law and rules will ensure no tragedies occur during the festive period,” it said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK