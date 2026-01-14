Malaysia police rule out foul play in fatal KL university air-con explosion

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

- The police have found no criminal elements in an explosion at HELP University that killed one person earlier this week.

Brickfields police chief Hoo Chan Hook said investigations by the Fire and Rescue Department were completed, and access to the affected building had been handed back to HELP University.

“Based on preliminary findings, the incident does not involve any criminal elements,” he said in a statement on Jan 14.

The explosion, believed to have been caused by a ruptured air-conditioning compressor, occurred on Jan 12 in the university’s Bukit Damansara campus.

One person was killed in the incident, while nine others – including four students – were injured.

Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Soo Yu Juan, a third-year mechanical engineering student at another university who was scheduled to complete his industrial training this week. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK