Malaysia police probe ex‑Free Malaysia Today journalist, Chinese daily under Sedition Act

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

GOMBAK, Selangor - Malaysia police are investigating several cases under the Sedition Act related to race, religion and public sensitivity involving a former Free Malaysia Today (FMT) journalist and a Chinese-language newspaper company.

The investigation papers will be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for further action.

Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail said investigations have been conducted and the papers will be forwarded to the AGC in the near future, subject to the completion of additional investigative requirements.

“At this stage, the investigations involve about four to five individuals, and police may need to record statements from additional witnesses to complete the probe,” he said during a press conference on Feb 1 .

Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid said issues involving race, religion and alleged seditious elements were ongoing and would be addressed in stages.

He added that police were in continuous discussions with the AGC to determine the most appropriate course of action, particularly given the open nature of social media, which often encourages comments that cross legal boundaries.

One of the cases under investigation involves former FMT journalist Rex Tan, following a public lecture titled Gaza Exposes The Complicity Of International Actors held on Jan 12.

The lecture featured British politician George Galloway, during which Mr Tan posed a question that later sparked widespread criticism on social media, prompting the police to initiate an investigation.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, police are investigating a Chinese-language newspaper company over a Facebook post alleged to have contained a mistranslation of a royal address by Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim during the opening of Parliament on Jan 21.

Mr Mohd Khalid said all cases were still under investigation and that the police will submit the completed investigation papers to the AGC for further direction. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK