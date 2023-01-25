Malaysia police nab Melaka couple for selling drug-laced soft drinks

Malaysian police said the suspects had enough narcotics to make at least 3,000 drug-laced soft drinks. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
MELAKA – A couple peddling drug-laced soft drinks for RM300 (S$92) per bottle and health drinks for RM150 have been detained by police in Melaka.

Melaka Tengah OCPD Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit said the 34-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife, a foreigner, were detained in two separate locations at Bandar Hilir on Jan 21.

“The couple were believed to have mixed the substances into the bottles of branded instant drinks in the market to evade the authorities and sold (the bottles) for wild parties and at entertainment centres here,” he said on Wednesday.

He said an investigation showed that the couple got the drugs in large quantities from syndicates in Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru. They then mixed and repackaged these as instant drinks.

He said the suspects had enough narcotics to make over 3,600 drug-laced bottles.

ACP Patit said his team seized various other substances, including ketamine, Ecstacy pills, Eramin 5 pills and ganja worth some RM200,000.

He said police also confiscated a car, cash and other items totalling RM25,680 from the couple.

He said urine tests showed the suspects were negative for illegal drugs, and that the two did not have prior criminal records. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

