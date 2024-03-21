Malaysia police looking for owner of $142,000 found in suitcase in Petaling Jaya mall carpark

SUBANG JAYA – Malaysian police on March 21 urged anyone who had misplaced a suitcase packed to the brim with cash in Damansara to come forward.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said at a press conference on March 21 that the suitcase had been found by a security guard a day prior.

“The security guard of a shopping mall in the Damansara area of Petaling Jaya found the bag. Inside, it contained cash exceeding RM500,000 (S$142,000), and the owner is still unknown.

“The suitcase was found in the carpark area of the shopping mall,” he said at the Subang Jaya police district headquarters.

Commissioner Hussein said that following the discovery, the police were then notified, and an inquiry paper had been opened.

“There are no closed-circuit television cameras facing the area where the bag was found. However, there are cameras facing the entrance and exit of the carpark, and we are also inspecting these,” he said.

He urged the person who had “lost this huge amount of money” to present himself to the Petaling Jaya police station or to call the police on 03-7966-2222.

Proof must be brought as well to verify ownership of the money, he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK