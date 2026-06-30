Malaysian police launch murder probe after body found in suitcase in Selangor

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Pedestrians walking down a road in Kajang, Malaysia. The district’s police chief Naazron Abdul Yusof said a woman whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase died from slash wounds to the head.

KAJANG, Malaysia – The Malaysian police have launched an investigation into a murder case after a woman’s body was found stuffed inside a suitcase at a housing estate in the town of Kajang, Selangor.

Kajang district police chief Naazron Abdul Yusof said on June 30 that the victim died from slash wounds to the head.

“No parts of the victim’s body were dismembered or severed,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Naazron said the police received a report on the discovery of an unidentified body at a house in Taman Impian Indah on June 28. The house had been rented to a foreign couple since February, he added.

Malaysian publication New Straits Times reported that a home owner who checked in on a rental unit after failing to reach his tenants made the grisly discovery.

No identification papers were found on the body, said Naazron.

The case is being treated as murder, which carries the death penalty, or a jail term of 30 to 40 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK