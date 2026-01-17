Malaysia police launch manhunt for duo who allegedly shot man at Penang car wash

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

GEORGE TOWN - Police are launching a manhunt for two unidentified men who allegedly fired several shots and killed a man at a car wash shop in Nibong Tebal on Jan 16.

Penang deputy police chief Deputy Commissioner Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said police received information about the shooting incident from the public at about 10.40pm.

“Initial investigations found that the victim in this incident was a local man in his 30s, and he was shot several times in the body and legs by one of the suspects,” he said in a statement on Jan 17.

The chief said that the suspects rode a motorcycle. The pillion rider got off the motorcycle, approached the victim, and fired several shots at the victim at close range, while the other suspect waited on the motorcycle.

He said the suspects were wearing dark clothing and helmets and are believed to have used a semi-automatic firearm.

He added that the victim was sent to Taiping Hospital and was pronounced dead during treatment.

Police are still investigating the motive. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK